UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $24,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,996,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 983,199 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,038,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 857,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

