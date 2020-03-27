UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,531 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Docusign worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Cowbird Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 68,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,212 shares of company stock valued at $142,304,331. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

