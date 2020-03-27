UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Assured Guaranty worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE AGO traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Francisco L. Borges bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,791.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 545,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,960 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

