UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,309 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of HD Supply worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDS. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

HDS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,231. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

