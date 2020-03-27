UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 142,091 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Flex worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Flex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 6,336,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.86. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

