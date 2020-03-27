UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 170,476 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $30,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. ZTO Express has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

