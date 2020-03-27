UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 7,084 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of ABIOMED worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,703,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 288,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $293.44.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

