UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 76,766 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $5.35 on Friday, reaching $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 546,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.