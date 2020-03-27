UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 791,111 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 966.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Yelp worth $30,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.