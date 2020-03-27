UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of RPM International worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after acquiring an additional 156,476 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after buying an additional 445,312 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $59.97. 819,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.