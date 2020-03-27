UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of US Foods worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 3,263.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

US Foods stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.