UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of XPO Logistics worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 415.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 1,297,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,236. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,382,946 shares of company stock valued at $60,826,523 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

