UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of QTS Realty Trust worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,907. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -675.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

