UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,426 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after buying an additional 174,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after acquiring an additional 602,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,406,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $6.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,187. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.