UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,734 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Crown worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,290. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

