UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 119,721 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,721 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Roku worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,806,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.17 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,322 shares of company stock worth $28,412,660 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

