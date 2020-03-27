UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,504 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,504 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of CDK Global worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 357.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

CDK Global stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,868. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.