UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,754 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,004,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,525,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 751.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 66,885 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,198. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 583,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 488,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 over the last 90 days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.