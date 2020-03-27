UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 74,154 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Generac worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Generac by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,090,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after buying an additional 405,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 874,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,852. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

