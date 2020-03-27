UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,058 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.43. 27,722,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,593,133. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $127.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

