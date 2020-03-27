UBS Group AG Acquires 175,871 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Cousins Properties worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 761,387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,620,000 after purchasing an additional 653,708 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after purchasing an additional 651,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 586.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 594,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 78,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

