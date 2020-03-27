UBS Group AG Acquires 25,764 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

ERIC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 11,187,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

