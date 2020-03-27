UBS Group AG Acquires 47,976 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Landstar System worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

LSTR traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 465,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.