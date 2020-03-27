UBS Group AG Acquires 53,284 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Five Below worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,294,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 588,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,232,000 after acquiring an additional 84,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,977. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

