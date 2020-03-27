UBS Group AG Acquires 68,275 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Tetra Tech worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of TTEK traded down $5.64 on Friday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

