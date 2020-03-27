UBS Group AG Acquires 766 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Madison Square Garden worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,232,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 212,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,641,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 133,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,305,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,273,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.83.

In other Madison Square Garden news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.75. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

