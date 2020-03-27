UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,343 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter valued at $257,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 289,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,638. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 178.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

