UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,904 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Haemonetics worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $6,923,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Shares of HAE traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.95. 387,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,763. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

