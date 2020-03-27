UBS Group AG Buys 106,571 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.27% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.