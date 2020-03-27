UBS Group AG Buys 314,312 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 675,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 265,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,115. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

