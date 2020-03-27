UBS Group AG Buys 35,783 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.49% of Main Street Capital worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

