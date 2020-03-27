UBS Group AG Buys 54,785 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.90% of Royce Value Trust worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 196,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE:RVT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 96,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.