UBS Group AG Buys 56,553 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Life Storage worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $5.85 on Friday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,143. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

