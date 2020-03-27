UBS Group AG Buys 579,676 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 217.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.61% of TRI Pointe Group worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after buying an additional 1,692,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,083,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,020,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 273,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.