UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.12% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 748.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of CMBS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.59. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

