UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,557,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 67,294 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 186,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TEI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

