UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.71% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $94.17. 7,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

