UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.64% of Welbilt worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,038,737 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,657,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 426,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 722.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

WBT has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.88. 203,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.54. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

