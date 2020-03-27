UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.56% of Solar Capital worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 627,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,688. The company has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Several research firms have commented on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,181.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $785,970.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,187.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.