UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $27.58. 4,017,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

