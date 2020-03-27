UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.55% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Lamm bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,444 shares of company stock valued at $264,843 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.53. 20,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,188. The stock has a market cap of $523.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

