UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.69% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,606. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

