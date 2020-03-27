UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.01% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 50,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.