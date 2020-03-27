UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,043. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.