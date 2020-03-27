UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 130,134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.76% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XOG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,808. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOG shares. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

