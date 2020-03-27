UBS Group AG Has $12.65 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.62% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,747,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,454,000.

ROUS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,247. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1409 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

