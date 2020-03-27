UBS Group AG Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,048 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 7,074,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,704,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

