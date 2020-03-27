UBS Group AG Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. 6,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,136. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $117.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

