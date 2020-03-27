UBS Group AG Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 447,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 10,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55.

