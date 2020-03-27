UBS Group AG Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $13,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 300,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,117. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.